Jean Doris Lewis Burke, age 91, passed away at home on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, with Bro. Tim Jumpp officiating. Burial will follow at Lebanon Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Thursday. 

Jean Burke picture.jpeg

Jean Burke

Mrs. Burke was born in Frankfort on February 3, 1932. She was a member of Leestown Gospel Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher for 54 years. 

