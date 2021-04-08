Jean D. Marshall, 92, Lawrenceburg, formerly of Frankfort passed away peacefully Wednesday at her home. Graveside services will be held Monday 1:30 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Phil Case officiating.

Jean Devers Marshall
 

Jean was a retiree of A&P and Kentucky State Government and member of Bridgeport Christian Church. She was a member of her beloved Order of Eastern Star and served as a Worthy Grand Matron of Hiram #93 in 1964 and for the State of Kentucky in 1970-1971. She was an avid card player, member of the Flyin Solo Club, Hand and Foot Club and the Bridge Club at Frankfort Senior Center.

She enjoyed spending time with friends and traveling the world. Her true love was time spent with her family, daily conversations with her late son, “Sonny,” and visits and outings with her grandchildren and great-granddaughters. She will be missed dearly and loved always.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Calvin “Tubs” and Genova Woodside Devers; her husband of 55 years, Omar Lee Marshall Sr.; her only child, Omar Lee Marshall Jr.; brother and sisters-in law Jack (Jacquline) Devers, Darnell (Joanne) Devers and David (Maxine) Devers; sisters and brothers-in-law Joan (Billy) Hiett, Fay (Tom) Utterback and Ethyl (Lacy) Craycraft. 

Survivors include her grandchildren, Omar “Lee” (Tabitha) Marshall III and Tiffany Marshall; daughter-in-law, Pamela F. Marshall; four great-granddaughters, Cassidy, Kaelynn, Bailee and Meelaah; brother-in-law Gene (Linda) Blanford; and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Omar Lee Marshall III, Fielding Hodgkins, Gary Thornton, CL Craycraft, Richard Craycraft, Michael Devers and Nick Blanford. Honorary bearers will be all her great nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigator’s. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website at www.ljtfuneralhome.com to share memories and leave the family messages of condolence. Social distancing and face coverings are required for the services. 

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Marshall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription