Jean Doris Ballard Moscoe, age 89, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Todd Lester officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Ms. Moscoe was born Jan. 25, 1931, to the late William Watson Ballard and Edna Smith Ballard. She retired from the Kentucky State Government Department of Natural Resources after serving many years as a receptionist and phone operator. As a devout Christian, Ms. Moscoe was a longtime member of Thornhill Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir, as well as a member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church.
A true artist at heart, she loved drawing, reading, singing and dancing. Above all, she considered herself a blessed woman, surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, David Ballard (Amy), Raymond Moscoe (Dawn), Angela Travis (Milt), Teresa Moscoe Russell and Darren Moscoe; brother, William Ballard Jr.; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, James Ballard, Walter Ballard, Juanita Long, Gertrude Smith, Louise Estill and Mary Florence Stephens.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Special Olympics, www.specialolympics.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
