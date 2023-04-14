Funeral service for Jean Doris Flood, 73, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Vernon Carpenter will be officiating. Jean passed away on April 11, 2023. She was born in Frankfort on June 30, 1949, to the late Cantrill Campbell Quire and Mable Noreane Hulette Quire.

Jean Doris Flood.jpeg

Jean Doris Flood

Survivors include her children, Rebecca Flood, Melissa (Michael) Moore, Michael Bain Flood; grandchildren, Caley Flood, Charles Flood, Austin Hallam, Briana Hallam, Whitney Hallam, Jennifer Putman, Brandon Agee, Ava Moore, Madison Moore, Makayla Moore, Candace Flood, Chasity Flood; and three great-grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Flood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription