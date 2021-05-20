Jean Elizabeth Morris Driskell passed away May 19, 2021, at the age of 95 at her home surrounded by her family and caregivers. 

Jean Driskell pic.jpg

Jean Driskell

Jean was born June 8, 1925, the daughter of Charles Frederick and Mary Mildred Scarce Morris.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Leslie Driskell; as well as her brothers, Robert, Charles, Albert, Henry Clay, James Leslie, and Richard Julian Morris; as well as sisters, Emma Mae (Dolly), Mary (Sissy), Grace, and Helen Joyce. Jean was the 9th child of 11 and the last of the Morris Family from Bridgeport.

Jean retired from Southern Bell Telephone & Telegraph after 40 years of service to the Frankfort community. After retiring in 1982, she began working for the Legislative Research Commission during the legislative sessions for many years. She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church, Frankfort, for over 70 years attending faithfully at the 8:30 a.m. service. 

Her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends were blessed with her devoted and unconditional love ready to help others whenever possible and was always so proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She always had a smile and a warm greeting, making everyone she met feel important.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Driskell Wise (Noel) and; son, Joseph Paul Driskell (Leslie). Also surviving are her grandchildren, Richard Allen Hanly (Sara), Bobby Joe Driskell (Alex), and Logan Michael Terrell (Ally); and great-grandchildren, Robert and Ryan Driskell; and many nieces and nephews, all of which have fond memories of time with Aunt Beannie. 

Her family is deeply grateful for her wonderful care from Carolyn Simpson, Tasha Gray, Debbi Wright, and Paulette Ketchum. Every day they cared for her and loved for her as she did them. 

Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Dr. Jack Brewer officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Dickie Collins, and nephews, Richard Darnell Morris, James Frederick Morris, Kenneth Driskell, Anthony Chandler Morris, and Brian Todd Garland. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or the Franklin County Humane Society Building Fund. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

