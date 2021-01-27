Jean Giles.jpg

Jean Giles went to be with her Heavenly Father on 01/25/2021.  She loved the Lord and loved her family very much. Her Grandkids and Great Grandkids were the light of her life. 

She will be missed by her family, friends and the people who were blessed enough to get to know her. She always had a smile and a hug for you. She brightened the lives of everyone around her.

She is survived by her son, George Michael Giles; daughters, Pamela Giles Blankenship (Will) and Julie Giles Jackson (Steve);  grandchildren, Joshua Giles, Destiny Creech (Stanley) Jeremy Rice, Jennifer Hutcherson (Alan), Tonya Antle (Marty) and Gabriella Blankenship; and 13 great-grandchildren, Brandon Callis, Taylor Giles, Evan Giles, Jeffery Giles, Courtnee Creech, Hannah Hutcherson, Timothy Callis, Jock Antle, Carter Hutcherson, Corbin Antle, Shailee Daniels, Levi Daniels, Kora Rice; and her very special niece, Patty Dickerson; brothers, Danny Conway (Patti), Roger Conway Sr.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Lela Games Conway; her husband George Giles Jr.; her son, Timothy Allen Giles (Timmy), her granddaughter, Gina Ann Giles; her sisters, Lorena Maxine Smith, Dorothy Conway, Ruth Goddard and Elnora Younger;  brothers, Donald R Conway, Edmund (Tommy) Conway, Paul Conway, Harlin Conway, Dallas Conway, Albert (AG) Conway, Charles Conway, Franklin Conway and Ronald Wayne Conway.

Officiating will be Mike Napier. Visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 1 p.m. service at LeCompte, Johnson & Taylor Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, attendance at the funeral service is limited and mask required.                                                                                                                                   

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Choateville Christian Church in her memory. 

Pallbearers will be Brandon Callis, Timothy Callis, Carter Hutcherson, Alan Hutcherson, Marty Antle and Stanley Creech.

