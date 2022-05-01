VERSAILLES — A gathering of family and friends for Jean Herzer Shaw, 96, wife of Gordon W. Shaw, will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Shaw died Friday, April 29.

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Shaw as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription