Jean (Jiin-Huan) Wu Jiang, age 70, passed away in her home in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, April 26, after her courageous battle with breast cancer. Born in 1949, in Chiayi City, Taiwan, she taught English before marrying Kuo-shii Jiang and moving to Canada, eventually settling in the United States.
In Frankfort, Kentucky, they raised two daughters, Gloria and Connie, and she continued to live there for a total of over 30 years. After the deaths of her husband and her mother, she moved to Phoenix, Arizona, in 2012 where she and her two daughters were reunited.
Jean enjoyed shopping, gardening, working in her yard, going out for dim sum and spending time with her grandson. She liked to stay busy and active.
Her open and outgoing spirit made her popular in every neighborhood she lived in, and she made many lifelong friends in both Kentucky and in Arizona. She was an incredibly generous person who was known for gifts of “lucky money” and $2 bills during Christmas and special occasions.
Jean was independent, strong-willed, full of contradictions and steadfast. Jean will be remembered for always speaking her mind, for offering help freely but rarely taking it for herself, and for a lifetime spent as the anchor and devoted caregiver for her family.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff at Hospice of the Valley for their compassion and care provided during challenging times.
She will be cremated at Hansen Mortuary in Phoenix, Arizona. A private burial will be held at her final resting place at the Frankfort Cemetery, in Frankfort, Kentucky. Funeral services will be private to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
