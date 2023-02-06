Jean Lawson

Jean Lawson, age 84, went to heaven on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Services will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Chuck Queen officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time on Wednesday. 

Jean is survived by her loving husband, Boyd of 63 years, and by her sister, Melinda Fee Yacconi. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Henry and Ethel Fee; her brothers, Charles and Grover Fee; and her sister, Mildred Fee Woods.  

