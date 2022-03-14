Services for Jean Lois Haydon, 90, Frankfort, will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. She died Friday at Baptist Health Louisville.

A native of Frankfort, she was an administrative secretary for the Kentucky Department of Vocational Rehabilitation, and former line worker for Taylor Tots. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and The Wild Bunch bowling team.

Jean was the daughter of Fannie Douthitt and John Dailey. She was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Cummingham.

Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Haydon; granddaughter, Aundrea Haydon; great-grandchildren, Aniylah Haydon, Timoni Brown, Timya Brown, Auvi Brown and Timberlee Davis.

Bearers will be Adam Likins, Mark Hayden, Troy Hayden, Eddie Haydon, Chad Haydon and Mike Barker.

Memorial contributions may be made to Life House for Animals or Bluegrass Care Navigators. LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Please visit our website to send the family messages of condolences.

