LAWRENCEBURG - A celebration of life for Jean Marie Clark Mullikin, 53, wife of Randy Mullikin and mother of Tyler and Anthony Mullikin, will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Mullikin died Friday.
To plant a tree in memory of Jean Mullikin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
