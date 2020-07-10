LAWRENCEBURG - A celebration of life for Jean Marie Clark Mullikin, 53, wife of Randy Mullikin and mother of Tyler and Anthony Mullikin, will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Mullikin died Friday. 
 
 
 
