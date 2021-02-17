Jean Wallace passed peacefully February 13, 2021. Born in Harrison County, Jean was always proud to be the daughter of tobacco farmers, Ella Viola and Joe Boyd Haley.
Her agrarian childhood instilled in her a lifelong appreciation for the beautiful and delicate balance of our fragile earth. In 1945, Jean graduated from Fugazzi Business College. That same year she married the love of her life, Harold. Their only child, Diana, was born in 1946.
Jean and Harold spent the balance of their married life in Frankfort. Jean worked in various positions for state government. However, her favorite position was as a writer for the Legislative Research Commission during the active legislative session.
Jean was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church of Frankfort where she taught Sunday school, worked with the youth group, and served on the church board. The Wallace home was always a gathering place for young people. This was especially true while their daughter was growing up.
One of their most frequent visitors, remembering his time there remarked, "By example, Mr. and Mrs. Wallace taught me how to be a good parent." After almost 70 years of marriage, Jean had to make the heartbreaking transition to life without Harold.
Her last six years were spent as a resident of Morning Pointe Assisted Living. With her "roll with the punches" attitude, Jean developed a strong and loving community at MP. Her family will always be grateful for the support and love she received there.
The world has forever tilted for her survivors, daughter, Diana Martin; grandchildren, Jack Martin (Cara), Nancy Szappan (Shaun); great-grandchildren, Ella Abigale White, Haley Josephine Martin, Matthew Wallace Szappan, Alexandra Jane Martin, and Christopher Szappan; niece, Vicki Olivo; great-niece and -nephews, Daisy, Brock, and Tim Olivo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ella and Joe Haley; her husband, Harold; and her son-in-law, Dick Martin.
A graveside service will be conducted by The Very Reverend Carol Wade, Dean of Christ Church Cathedral at 1 p.m. on February 22 at the Frankfort Cemetery. Masks required.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution to Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market St., Lexington, KY 40507 or to the charity of your choice. www.milwardfuneral.com
