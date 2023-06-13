Jeana Nicole Bales, 30, of Frankfort, Kentucky, succumbed her battle on the morning of June 11, 2023, joining her parents in their eternal home.

Jeana Nicole Bales

She is predeceased by her parents, Kimberlee Houston, Charles Bales; on mother's side, grandparents, Emma Sweeney and Ronald Sweeney.

