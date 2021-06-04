Jeanelle Smith Stephens, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Signature Health Care in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Mara Beth Crosthwaite, her parents, Jim Smith, and Geneva Lynn Inmon Smith, her brothers, Ocial Smith and Frank Smith, and a twin sister, Jeanette Smith Sparks.

Born July 7, 1945, in Kenton, Ohio, Jeanelle moved back to Breathitt County Kentucky with her family after World War II. She graduated from Breathitt County High School and received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Morehead State University. Jeanelle met Bob in July 1988, and they married in February 1989.

Survivors include Jeanelle’s husband, Robert (Bob) Stephens, two stepchildren, Thomas Barrow Stephens (Leigh), Nancy Lindley Phillips (Mark, Jr.), and four grandchildren, Mark Dudley Phillips III, Elizabeth Barrow Buchanan Stephens, Robert Walker Phillips, and Thomas Clay

Phillips. Survivors also include three nieces, Karen Smith, Edmona Brooke Smith, and Elizabeth Hodges, and two nephews, James Sparks and Randy Smith, and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Jeanelle was a cherished mother to her daughter Mara Beth, whom she lost in an automobile accident in 1998, at the age of 23. She was a doting grandmother who was lovingly called Mimee. Jeanelle was a 44-year member of South Frankfort Presbyterian Church, who served her faith in many capacities; among these were Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and as a soprano in the Choir. She was a talented and hardworking Deacon who took care of her flock, and her sense

of fairness was legendary. Along with her church life, Jeanelle was a proud member of the SFPC Friday Night Group. A professional educator, Jeanelle taught elementary education in South Carolina before returning to Kentucky where she then taught 34 years at Hearn Elementary School in Frankfort. She taught with distinction with her friends and teammates Lucy Sherrard, Ruth Derrington, Amy Ballard, and Becky Bishop. After retiring from public education Jeanelle taught kindergarten at the Frankfort Christian Academy.

Visitation will be Saturday morning on June 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a memorial service at noon at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church, located at 224 Steele Street in Frankfort, KY. Attendees are asked to exercise CDC guidelines while at the church

services. A burial service will follow at the Frankfort Cemetery at 1 p.m. conducted by the Rev. Marian Taylor. Pall bearers will be her grandchildren, great nieces, and nephews. The family wishes to recognize Stacy Caldwell with Home Instead Senior Care, the staff at Signature Healthcare, and the staff of Bluegrass Navigators (Hospice Care) for the special care they provided. Contributions in her honor may be made to South Frankfort Presbyterian Church, 224 Steele Street, Frankfort, KY 40601.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jeanelle Stephens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription