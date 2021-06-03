Services for Jeanelle Stephens, 75, will be noon Saturday at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Stephens died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeanelle Stephens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription