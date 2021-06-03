Services for Jeanelle Stephens, 75, will be noon Saturday at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Stephens died Wednesday.
