Jeanne Breit, 75, of Athens, passed away on August 28, 2022. Born on February 19, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Breit and Ruth Breit (Frerman).

Jeanne Breit.jpg

Jeanne Breit

A graduate of the University of Kentucky, Jeanne retired from the Kentucky State Government after a full career as a Disability Determiner. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching UK basketball, playing solitaire and Sudoku on her iPad, and was an active member of the Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeanne Breit as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription