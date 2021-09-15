Jeanne Karsner Costigan, age 91, went home to be with her Lord on September 10, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph H. and Corinne B. Karsner; her husband, Claude C. “Buddy” Costigan; sisters, Dorothy Mefford and Jo Ann Wiley; and brother, James R. Karsner.

Jeanne Karsner Costigan

She is survived by a daughter, Jan Lester (Terry); a son, Jim Costigan (Ellen); grandchildren, Clay (Stephanie), Clark (Logan), and Cary (Annie) Lester, Molly Costigan, and Ben Costigan (Hannah); three great-grandchildren; a sister, Donna Phillips; and a sister-in-law, Martel Karsner. She is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Jeanne was dedicated to her role as homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was bookkeeper for Elkhorn Water District, later becoming a member of the Board and eventually Chair of the Board.

She was a member of Buck Run Baptist Church for over 70 years, serving in many roles from Sunday School Teacher to Clerk, but primarily as Church Treasurer for 40-plus years.

She helped her husband, Buddy, manage his insurance agency and farming operation. Jeanne was also Secretary/Treasurer of Franklin County Farm Bureau for 40 years.

She enjoyed playing bridge and played regularly for over 65 years with a close-knit group of ladies.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 17, at Buck Run Baptist Church on Leestown Road.

Due to the resurgence of COVID, there will be no visitation prior to or following the service, and attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in memory of Jeanne to Buck Run Baptist Church, Bluegrass Care Navigators, or a charity of your choice.

Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and an online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com.

