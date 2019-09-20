Jeannie McCutchen, 71, wife of Bruce McCutchen, passed away on Sept. 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held at the Buck Run Baptist Church on Leestown Road at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, with Dr. Hershael York and Dr. Wesley Noss officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Buck Run Baptist Church from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, and 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Monday.
She was retired from state government after 27 years of employment. She was the only daughter of the late Lewis and Sarah Adams of Shelby County.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her only child, Amy Crisci of Fishers, Indiana; and three granddaughters, Jordan, Cydney and Isabella (Bella). Other survivors include two brothers, John Sidney Adams (Brenda) and William (Billy) Adams (Brenda Rose); three nieces, Missy McCray, Michelle Traveis, Cindy Adams; and one nephew, Shane Adams; one uncle, Donnie Haydon; and several cousins.
She and her husband Bruce were married 53 years and shared their love story with many who knew them. She was a devout Christian and a member of the Buck Run Baptist Church for over 28 years.
Pallbearers are Lester Smoot, Tommy Karsner, Robert Farley, Coy Dunnington, Dariel Rexroat, Mike Hancock, Jim Ashcraft and Dusty Rhodes. Honorary bearers are the Agape Sunday School Class and the Rexroat C-Group of the Buck Run Baptist Church. Special honorary bearers are Patsy Quire, Carla Smoot, Debbie Gilbert, Betty Ashcraft, Donna Karsner and Carol Jones.
Flowers are welcome and expressions of sympathy in honor of Jeannie may be made to the Buck Run Baptist Church Building Fund, Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice), Romanian-American Mission, American Cancer Society or Gideons International.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.