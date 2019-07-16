Services for Jeannie Smith, 72, of Frankfort, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home with Tony Stinnett officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday until service time.  

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription