Funeral services for Jeannie Smith, 72, of Frankfort, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home with Tony Stinnett officiating. Committal will be at Valley of Rest Cemetery in LaGrange at 3:15 p.m. Visitation will be 11 a.m. Saturday until service time.
Jeannie died Monday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. She had worked as a secretary for the Kentucky state Department of Transportation.
Daughter of the late Loretta Nash and William Thomas Green, she is preceded in death by her husband, H.B. Smith, and her twin sister, Wanda Jane Green.
Survivors include her son, William Green, of Frankfort; stepdaughters, Jerrie (Micky) Gunn, Frankfort, and Vickie (John) Varner, Versailles; sisters, Mary Todd (Bill) Hart, Frankfort, and Kathy (George) Bates, Texas, and many other family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Hart, Neil Hart, Will Carter, Thomas Hart, Jonathan Hart, Micky Gunn, John Lewis Varner, Jr. and Austin Hart. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Simpson, Kenny “Dock” Schmidt, Ricky Timberlake, Tommy Whitaker, Brad Carter, Scott Carter, Christian Carter, Kristen Proctor, Miranda Gunn and Michelle Varner.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1504 College Way, Lexington, Kentucky, 40502, or to a charity of your choice. You may share memories and leave condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.