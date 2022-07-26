Jane Elizabeth “Jebbie” Barbour Livingstone, age 58, was born on June 2, 1964, and passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. service time on Friday.

Livingstone, Jebbie pic.jpeg

Jebbie Livingstone
