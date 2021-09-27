Jeff “Bill” Downs passed away at his home Squirrels Crossings.

He is survived by his daughter, Maygan Downs; best friend, Aeslohs; his parents, Mike and Ann Downs; brother, Chris (Mary) Downs; sisters, Dana (Mike) Hines and Lynn (Jim) Downs; nieces, Kinsey, Emily, and Kayleigh; nephews, Marcus and Riley; stepson, Mat; grandson, Jaxx; and his Stephanie.

Jeff was preceded in death by Cecil Whisman and grandparents. 

Jeff “Bill” will be missed by his family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, Vinny (Ellen), Dale (Wanda), Jimmy Colston, Lela, Tester (Hot Pants), KW, and Junior. 

There will be a wake, Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Squirrels Crossing open to all to celebrate Jeff “Bill.” 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

