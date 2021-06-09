Funeral services for Jeff Brown, 58, will be 2 p.m. Friday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Burial will at Bagdad Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeff Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

