A memorial visitation for Jeffrey Thomas Hendren, 47, will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at Peaks Mill Baptist Church. Rogers Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Hendren died Friday, Aug. 12.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeff Hendren as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

