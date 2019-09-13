John Jeffrey (Jeff) Lunsford, a Frankfort, Kentucky, native and a long-time resident of Malibu, California, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from complications following a long illness.
Jeff was a Marine and served his country in the Vietnam War. Afterwards, he traveled extensively before settling down in Malibu. Using exotic woods for construction and repair of musical instruments, Jeff built a highly respected reputation for his rough and fine carpentry skills, building some of the finest guitars, unique interior molding and staircases, and beautiful furniture.
Also known as “Brother Earth” to family and friends in Frankfort, Jeff will be remembered for his love of all things funny, his great laugh and beautiful smile. He had a lifelong love and respect for nature, be it land or water.
Jeff was a magnificent swimmer and an awesome surfer and was known as one of the last long board surfers in Malibu. He loved and studied the martial arts, becoming proficient in kickboxing and Yoshukai Karate.
Jeff truly was the dog whisperer. The testament comes from his own son who said, “All I know is he taught me to understand dogs damn near better than people.”
Jeff was committed to his family, and was a true and loyal friend to others. He will be sadly missed.
Jeff is survived by a son, Calvin Lunsford of Ben Lomond, California; two sisters, Janice Lunsford, Jennifer Burger; a brother, Jerry Lunsford; of Frankfort; as well as nine nieces and nephews.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Harold L. and Betty J. Lunsford; sister, Jeannine (BJ) Norman; and nephew Glenn A. Burger.
Following a wake in Malibu, his final resting place will be in Frankfort. A private family memorial will be observed.
To honor Jeff’s life, donations can be made to: All About Animals, Inc., 112 Watson Court, Frankfort, KY 40601 and will be deeply appreciated.
See you down the road big brother.