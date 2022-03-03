A gathering of family and friends for Jeff “Jeffie” Todd Robinson, 50, husband of Susie Robinson, will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Robinson died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeff Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription