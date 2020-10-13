LAWRENCEBURG — A gathering for Jeffery Allen Courtney, 61, will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Courtney died Sunday at Bluegrass Hospice Center in Lexington.  

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffery Courtney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

