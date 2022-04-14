LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Jeffery Dale “Jeff” Beasley, 61, husband of Barbara Barker-Beasley, will be 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sand Spring Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. The arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Beasley died Tuesday at his home in Mercer County.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffery Beasley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

