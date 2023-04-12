Jeffery Lynn Miracle, age 74, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Dr. Bill Kincaid, Rev. Meredith Siler and Rev. Dawn Montgomery officiating. Interment will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Monday. 

Jeffery Miracle

Mr. Miracle was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky, on November 13, 1948, to the late Edd and Vesta Lee Harville Miracle. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Miracle retired from Kentucky State Government Commonwealth Office of Technology after serving many years as a manager.

