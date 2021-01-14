Jeffery Scott Perry

May 28, 1970-Jan.10, 2021
Jeff passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 10, 2021. A gathering with visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Private services will be held.
Mr. Jeff Perry was born in Frankfort to Wayne & Carol Perry on Wednesday, May 28, 1970.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa K Perry; siblings, Billy Joe Perry, Allen (Donita) Perry and Mary Perry; children, Mandi G Owens (Will), Kris Perry (Ali), Brooklyn Danielle Perry, Kaitlyn (Baily) Hudson and Austin Hockensmith (Taylor); grandbabies, Brinley Gail Owens, Kennedy Faith Owens, Wilton Scott Hudson and Kirtley Dean Hudson.
Jeff truly enjoyed and lived the short 50 years that he was on this Earth. He was a special kind of man that if you were lucky enough to know him, then you were blessed to feel the true love and loyalty of a friend.
He did not realize the light that he put into the world by just being him, but everyone else around him could feel and see it. He would meet you for the first time and then you were friends for life. His children were his world and his pride and joy.
Teaching them many life lessons and helping them grow into great people was always his goal — instilling values, integrity, determination, and love into them every step of the way. He succeeded in his wishes and these children grew up to be just like him and a beacon of love and light in this world!
Something was still missing from Jeff’s life for many years and he searched hard to find it, which was a soulmate to grow old with. In 2014, chance would have it that he would find her and they would be inseparable from the moment they would meet.
Jeff and Lisa shared the kind of love that everyone could see and feel when around them. He always said, “When I find my forever, I want everyone to say ‘you never see one without the other’.” This was Jeff and Lisa!
They were best friends, racing buddies and life partners. He showed his love for her every single day of his life from that point forward, as did she. The family they brought together included his three kids and two grandbabies and her two kids and two grandbabies.
He never saw any of the kids as mine/yours or step, they were all “his kids.” Being a G-Daddy was one of his favorite things and he found joy in talking about his family. Jeff enjoyed spending time with family, racing (of course), UK Basketball, concerts and music, being with friends, and just enjoying his life with those he loved.
Racing was a huge part of his life and truly his passion. His parents introduced Jeff to dirt racing at an early age of about 2. They quickly found that the racing brought a bond between them that would carry out for Jeff’s entire life to be passed down through the generations.
Being at the track was truly his favorite place and being there with Lisa was his happy place. Jeff is surely sitting in the finest seat in the House of God and he will meet us all in victory lane one day.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
