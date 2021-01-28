VERSAILLES — Services for Jeffery Wayne Conner, 49, widower of Angela Byrd Conner, will be private at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Online condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Conner died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffery Conner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

