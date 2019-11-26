Passed away peacefully in North Bay, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, Jeff McCauley, formerly of Frankfort, at the age of 67.
Jeff was the son of the late Dorothy Bolton and Lloyd McCauley; beloved husband of the late Donna (Ashworth) McCauley; loving father of David (Kathy) McCauley, of Scottsville, and Erin McCauley of Frankfort; and grandfather of Wyman Rice.
Jeff was predeceased by his brothers, John, James (Darla) and Reg (Eleanor) of Ontario, Canada.
He is survived by his siblings, Gerald (Jolene), Joseph (Johanne), and Susan (Bob) Winters of Ontario, Canada.
Cremation has taken place. Family and friends will be received for a graveside interment of ashes at Little Lake Cemetery, 915 Haggart St., Peterborough, Ontario (705-745-6984) on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.
A reception will follow at Highland Park Funeral Centre, 2510 Bensfort Road, Peterborough, Ontario (705-745-6984) from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
If desired, memorial donations to the American Heart Association would be appreciated.