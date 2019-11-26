Jeff McCauley Small Pic.jpg

Jeff McCauley

Passed away peacefully in North Bay, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, Jeff McCauley, formerly of Frankfort, at the age of 67. 

Jeff was the son of the late Dorothy Bolton and Lloyd McCauley; beloved husband of the late Donna (Ashworth) McCauley; loving father of David (Kathy) McCauley, of Scottsville, and Erin McCauley of Frankfort; and grandfather of Wyman Rice. 

Jeff was predeceased by his brothers, John, James (Darla) and Reg (Eleanor) of Ontario, Canada. 

He is survived by his siblings, Gerald (Jolene), Joseph (Johanne), and Susan (Bob) Winters of Ontario, Canada. 

Cremation has taken place. Family and friends will be received for a graveside interment of ashes at Little Lake Cemetery, 915 Haggart St., Peterborough, Ontario (705-745-6984) on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. 

A reception will follow at Highland Park Funeral Centre, 2510 Bensfort Road, Peterborough, Ontario (705-745-6984) from 2:30-4:30 p.m. 

If desired, memorial donations to the American Heart Association would be appreciated.

Service information

Nov 30
Interment of Cremated Remains
Saturday, November 30, 2019
2:30PM
LittleLake Cemetery
915 Haggart Street
Peterborough, Ontario K9J 2
Nov 30
Celebration of Life Reception
Saturday, November 30, 2019
3:30PM-5:30PM
Highland Park Funeral Centre
2510 Bensfort Rd.,
Peterborough, Ontario K9J 1
