Celebration of life service for Jeffrey L. Rutledge, 55, of Frankfort, will be held Saturday, October 29, at 2 p.m. at Westview Baptist Church. Gary Hager and David Smith will officiate. He passed away Saturday.

Jeffrey L. Rutledge.jpeg

Jeffrey L. Rutledge

Jeffrey was born in Frankfort to David Lewis Rutledge and the late Vera Lois Hoover Rutledge. He was a warehouse manager at Buds Gun Shop in Paris, Kentucky, and was a member of Westview Baptist Church where he also served as a Deacon. He loved fishing, hunting and watching his son play baseball.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Rutledge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription