A memorial service for Jeffrey Lee Curtis, 63, will be at a later date. LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Curtis died April 3 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. His wishes were to be cremated.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Curtis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

