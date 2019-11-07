LAWRENCEBURG – Graveside services for Jeffrey Lee Force, 54, will be 10 a.m. Friday at the Lawrenceburg Cemetery pavilion. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Force died Tuesday at Edgemont Healthcare in Cynthiana.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription