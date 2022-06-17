LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Jeffrey M. Drury, 65, will be 1 p.m. Monday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Drury died Thursday, June 16.
