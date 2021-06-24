LAWRENCEBURG — A graveside service for Jeffrey Dale Robinson, 51, father of Jacob Lee Robinson, will be 2 p.m. Monday at Ebenezer Cemetery, 2584-2598 Oregon Road in Salvisa. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Saffell House Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com. Robinson died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

