LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Jeffrey Scott Perkins, 50, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Perkins died Thursday at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

