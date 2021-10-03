Services for Jeffrey Thomas Hale, 49, will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Frankfort. Visitation is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Burial will follow at Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Saffell House Funeral Home. Hale died Sept. 29 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

