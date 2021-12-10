Jennie Ann Whitaker, 84, of Frankfort, passed away at her home on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. 

Whitaker, Jennie Ann picture.jpeg

Jennie Ann Whitaker

Jennie Ann was born in Bridgeport to John and Mary Elizabeth Hoover on May 25, 1937. She attended and graduated from Bridgeport High School. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Eastern Kentucky University and her Master’s Degree from Georgetown College. 

She was a retired teacher having taught for 38 years, most of those years at Thorn Hill and Hearn Elementary in Frankfort. 

Jennie Ann was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, an International Honorary Organization for Women Educators, for 49 years. She was a charter member of Chi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa in Frankfort, chartered in 1972. 

Jennie Ann was active in leadership in the chapter and at state, district and regional levels. She was Kentucky State Alpha Delta Kappa President from 1992-1994. She was honored by her chapter as a recipient of the Cleo Dawson Smith Award and the Wind Beneath Her Wings Award. 

Jennie Ann was inducted into the Kentucky Alpha Delta Kappa Hall of Fame. She was also an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an organization for women educators where she held multiple offices of leadership.

Jennie Ann also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and University of Kentucky basketball. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John William and Mary Elizabeth Herndon Hoover; and her sister, Vera Lois Rutledge.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Joe Whitaker of Frankfort; her daughters, Rhonda Armstrong and Michelle Whitaker, both of Frankfort; her granddaughter, Lauren Parsons (Matt); her grandson, Seth Armstrong (Danielle); her great-grandchildren, Ben and Lucy Parsons, all of Lexington.

Pallbearers will be Pres Hall, John Dotts, Bill Jones, Mike Triplett, Jeremy Triplett, and Bobby Scott.

Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home, 1725 Louisville Road, Frankfort, Kentucky. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Frankfort.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to Alpha Delta Kappa, Chi Chapter Education Scholarship Fund, 323 Strathmore Dr., Frankfort, KY 40601 or Bluegrass Care Navigators.

Shannon Funeral Home, Shelbyville, is in charge of arrangements.

