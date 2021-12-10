A celebration of life for Jennie Carolyn Sparks, 70, wife of James Sparks, will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Real Life Church in Frankfort. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Sparks died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Jennie Sparks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

