LAWRENCEBURG — A celebration of life for Jennie Lou Chilton Claunch, 79, will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Her sister Ann will speak at 6:30 p.m. Claunch died Saturday.

