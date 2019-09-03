Jennie Louise Chenault Swain

Jennie Swain, 66, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, following an illness. A native of Frankfort, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Helen Hayes Chenault. She was a self-employed caretaker of children.
In her leisure time, she enjoyed shopping, music, walking, watching soap operas and spending time with her family. She was an avid UK fan. She was baptized as a child at First Baptist Church and had attended numerous Baptist churches throughout her lifetime.
In addition to her parents; one sister, Darlene Chenault; one brother, James Stepfron Harris; and one grandchild, Da’Nasha Lashay Hall, preceded her in death.
Survivors include four children, Andrew Lee Chenault, Walter Perry Chenault and Tomma Maria Chenault, all of Frankfort and Brian William (Latasha) Chenault of Charlotte, North Carolina; her stepfather, James Harris of Frankfort; three sisters, Mary Simpson, Arlene Chenault and Celestine (Samual Kieth) Jones, all of Frankfort; three brothers, Andrew Lee Hayes of Louisville, Robert William Chenault of Frankfort, and Thomas Edward Chenault of Arlington, Texas; 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church with visitation after 1 p.m. Pastor Gill Finley of Heavenly Outpour Church will officiate.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morton-beckley.com.