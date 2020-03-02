Jennie Margaret Nelson
Buy Now

Jennie Margaret Anderson Nelson, age 79, of Frankfort, passed away at noon Sunday, March 1, 2020, at The Willow’s Nursing Home in Harrodsburg.

A native of Washington County, she was born on Dec. 30, 1940, to the late Elmer Allen and Wilma Bishop Anderson.

She was a 1958 graduate of Mackville High School and attended Campbellsville College and graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1962.

Her first teaching job was in Shepherdsville in Bullitt County. She then taught at Rose Hill and Cornishville Schools and was librarian at Kings Middle School all in Mercer County. She also worked in the records office of the Kentucky National Guard for 17 years in Frankfort retiring in September of 1993.

In 1975 she married Orville Lewis Nelson Jr. in Frankfort, he preceded her in death in December of 2000.

She had attended the Mackville Baptist Church, Memorial Baptist Church and the Salvation Army in Frankfort.

She was a 25-year member of the Susanna Hart Shelby Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and came from a long line of school teachers.

Survivors include her two sisters, Carolyn Weakley (Clifton), of Mt. Washington, and Linda Anderson, of Mackville; three nieces, Karla Gruber (David), of Lebanon Junction, Rachel Nelson (Kerry) and Cliftina Parks (Chris) of Mt. Washington; two sisters-in-law, Georgetta Nelson and Valery “Dusty” Nelson (Harry), of Frankfort; and seven great-nieces and nephews, Nathaniel, Gaeron and Sara Gruber, Katie Parks, Barry, Hava and Abigail Nelson.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Mackville Baptist Church.

Burial will be in the Peter Cemetery at Mackville.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Parks, Kerry Nelson, Butch Nelson, Charles Pinkston, George Masters and Bobby Humes.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Carey & Son Funeral Home and after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning at the church.

Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Jennie Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription