LAWRENCEBURG — A private family service will be held for Jennifer Elizabeth Devlin, 49, wife of Michael Douglass. Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Devlin died Sunday at Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington.

To plant a tree in memory of Jennifer Devlin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription