LAWRENCEBURG — A private ceremony for Jennifer Ann Kissick, 68, will be Friday at Saffell House Funeral Home with burial to follow in Georgetown. A celebration of life is being planned for later this summer. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Saint Jude Children’s Charity. Kissick died Monday from complications associated with pancreatic cancer. 

