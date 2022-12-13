Jennifer Locklar Hall, 50, wife of Dr. Stephen Hall, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, December 11, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Biloxi, Mississippi, on May 18, 1972, to Butch and Anna Lee Locklar of Lexington, Kentucky.

Jennifer Hall Pic.jpeg

Jennifer Locklar Hall

She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many. Jennifer loved all things water — the beach, lake, waterskiing, tubing, pool and swimming. Her creative side could be seen often in the crafts she did with her children and her keen eye for photography.

