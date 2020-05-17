Jennifer R. Haynes, 75, of Frankfort, wife of Frank Haynes, died Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.ljtfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jennifer Haynes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription