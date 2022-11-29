Jenny Juergens Clay passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her home after a long illness. She was born November 4, 1930, in Sutton, West Virginia, to Elmer Leroy Juergens and Kelsey Byrd Juergens. She was a graduate of Sutton High School (1948) and Louisville General School of Nursing.

Jenny Clay Photo.jpeg

Jenny Clay

Along with her parents, Jenny was also preceded in death by her husband, John Buchanan Clay, MD; and her siblings, Henry Juergens, Nancy Givens, Helen Gumm and John Juergens.

