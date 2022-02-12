VERSAILLES — A Celebration of Life for Jenny K. Given, 85, the widow of Tommy D. Given, will be planned at a later date. Condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Given died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Jenny Given as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

